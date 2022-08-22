Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.44 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $85.53 million and $80,615.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00289268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00111480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,653,614 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

