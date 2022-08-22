Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.57. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 4,092 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PL. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,399,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 425,622 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $64,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

