Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Pluristem Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
