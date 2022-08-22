Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pluristem Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 812,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 734,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.