PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 7,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,129,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

