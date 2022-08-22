PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 7,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,129,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.