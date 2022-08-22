Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $45,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

