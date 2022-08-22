Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Premier Financial worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

