Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.35 on Monday, hitting $127.04. 12,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

