Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $74.80 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.36. 32,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,421. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

