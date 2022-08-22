Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Johnson Outdoors worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 253,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.66. 984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOUT shares. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

