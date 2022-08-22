Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 14,920 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $62,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $198.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

