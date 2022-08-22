Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 43,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Avnet worth $32,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

