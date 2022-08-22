Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 7.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $234,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,524 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,235 shares of company stock worth $7,779,749. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.67. The stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

