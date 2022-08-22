Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. International Bancshares accounts for 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of International Bancshares worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 3,283.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 949,829 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 522,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,204. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

