Polkamarkets Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $445,458.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00128992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080746 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,055,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars.

