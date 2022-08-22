Polychain Monsters 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00007731 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 16% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $1.85 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

