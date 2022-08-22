Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Bought by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP raised its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. First Washington CORP owned 0.28% of Precigen worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Precigen by 154.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 329,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Precigen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Precigen by 693.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 598,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 523,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 12,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,489. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 113.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at $493,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

