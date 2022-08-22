Presearch Price Tops $0.0796 on Major Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Presearch has a market cap of $31.58 million and $116,805.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

