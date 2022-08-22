ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $18.97. ProFrac shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 963 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.
