Project TXA (TXA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $528,033.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 42.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.53 million and $528,033.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
