Propy Achieves Market Cap of $58.78 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Propy coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $58.78 million and $771,273.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003768 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00081332 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.