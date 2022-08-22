ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 3.1% Higher

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.12. 75,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,516,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,671,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

