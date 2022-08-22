Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $283,466,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,637,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,471,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRU traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

