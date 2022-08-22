Pundi X NEM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00789526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pundi X NEM Profile
Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.
