Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 9.03% of Qiagen worth $1,004,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qiagen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 325,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

