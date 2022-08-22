Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $9.98. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

