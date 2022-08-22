Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,148.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $283,994.36 and $9,148.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.61 or 0.07410080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00153039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00266566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00718110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00569440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

