Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,995 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Walmart worth $341,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $135.89. 49,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

