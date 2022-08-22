Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,239 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CME Group worth $194,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,398,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,726,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 83,797 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.73. 5,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,501. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.64. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

