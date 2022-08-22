Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 459,736 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $397,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,282. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20.

