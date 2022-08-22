Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $201,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. 146,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,845,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.