Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $134,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 211,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,887,260. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

