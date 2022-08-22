Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $169.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $169,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.31. 10,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,738. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

