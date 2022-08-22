Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $143,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.24. 55,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,053. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

