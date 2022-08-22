Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 256,724 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $367,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,809,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,199,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VIG stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,844. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

