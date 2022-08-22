Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 179,912 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $453,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 33,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,683. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.