Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 51,710 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $262,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

CVX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.10. 35,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,016,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $304.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.