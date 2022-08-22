RChain (REV) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RChain (REV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, RChain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $97,941.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

