Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Procter & Gamble (PG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

8/17/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $153.00.

7/22/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00.

7/21/2022 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock remained flat at $149.73 during trading on Monday. 122,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,542. The company has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

