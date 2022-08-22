ReFork Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,053.00 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $13,053.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReFork has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One ReFork coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

ReFork Coin Profile

ReFork (CRYPTO:EFK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

