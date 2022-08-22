Release Project Price Up 9.8% This Week (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Release Project alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.