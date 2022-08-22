Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.60

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $153.38 million and $45.31 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00094051 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

