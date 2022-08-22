Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Purchases $557,029.68 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $9.17. 1,005,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.38 million, a PE ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repay by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repay by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Repay by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at $8,559,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

