Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Masco (MAS)

Masco (NYSE: MAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2022 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2022 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00.

7/29/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00.

7/14/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Masco Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. 39,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,204. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

Get Masco Co alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.