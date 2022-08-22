Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ross Stores (ROST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00.

8/2/2022 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Ross Stores was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

7/15/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $85.00.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

ROST traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.88. 36,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

