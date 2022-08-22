Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $142.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $142.00.

7/21/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $129.00.

RL stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.14.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

