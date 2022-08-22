Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Agilent Technologies (A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2022 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

7/7/2022 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:A traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,230. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 527,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

