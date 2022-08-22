Reserve Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $33,071.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

Reserve Coin Profile

RSV is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org.

Reserve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars.

