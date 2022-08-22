Reserve Rights (RSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.59 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $245.40 million and $40.59 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 78,348.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00128912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032288 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

