Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,537,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.