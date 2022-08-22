Reviewing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Union Bankshares pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.24 million 2.27 $13.17 million $2.83 9.35 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Union Bankshares and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 24.69% 17.08% 1.06% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Union Bankshares and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Union Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. It operates 18 banking offices, 3 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

